Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.4% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

