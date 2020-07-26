NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.