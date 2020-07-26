Nwam LLC Has $17.97 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

