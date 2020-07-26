Morgan Stanley Raises Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $20.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus downgraded Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of BKR opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.73. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,242,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,743,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,374,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,058,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

