Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,200 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,804,000 after acquiring an additional 995,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 227,013 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 83.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,097,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after buying an additional 1,863,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

