Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.14 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Owens Corning by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Shares of OC stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

