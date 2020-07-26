Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,864 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equifax were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.09. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

