Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $141.81 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 48,786 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $141,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

