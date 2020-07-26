Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 14,500 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Comerica by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Comerica by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

NYSE:CMA opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.