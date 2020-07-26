Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,493 shares of company stock worth $5,057,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of STX opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

