Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 940 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Owens Corning worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 40.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Shares of OC stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

