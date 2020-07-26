Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,400 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ameren by 274.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ameren stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.