Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 486 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,807,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,756,000 after acquiring an additional 523,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,974,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.