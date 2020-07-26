WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after purchasing an additional 265,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

