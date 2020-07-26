Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

XLNX stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $131.29.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,673. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.