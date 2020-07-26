Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

TAP stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -280.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $61.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

