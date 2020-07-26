First Trust Advisors LP Has $59.82 Million Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Hershey worth $59,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $202,552,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Hershey by 213.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after buying an additional 347,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hershey by 192.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,515,000 after buying an additional 285,398 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $36,594,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Hershey by 296.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 266,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

HSY stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

