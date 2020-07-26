Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $35,000 in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American International Group by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in American International Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of AIG opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

