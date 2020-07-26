Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 500 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after buying an additional 625,077 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at $55,415,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

TTWO stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.37. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $156.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock worth $20,674,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.