FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,309 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in SEI Investments by 61.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

