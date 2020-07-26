Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock Holdings Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705,769 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lennox International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after buying an additional 80,459 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII stock opened at $265.78 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $267.38. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.17.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $383,517.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

