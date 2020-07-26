Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

