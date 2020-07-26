Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $494,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. PGGM Investments increased its position in Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,604,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $57,035,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of O opened at $57.42 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

