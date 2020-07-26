Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.78. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $190.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

