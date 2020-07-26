First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 15,155 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $60,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,197,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.78 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

