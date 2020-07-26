FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 539.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $31.31 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.