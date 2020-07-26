Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.85 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.