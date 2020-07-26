Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,233 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 28.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 148,069 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

