Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 469.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 543,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $36.61 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,583 shares of company stock worth $20,020,239. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.