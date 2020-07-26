Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Churchill Downs worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of CHDN opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.71. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

