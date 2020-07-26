Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $198.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $201.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

