Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,430 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $133.97 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.47. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

