Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.33 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,267.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

