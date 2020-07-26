Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Gentex worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 150,522 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 212,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

GNTX opened at $26.29 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

