Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 394,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $41,043,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $30,219,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 124,467 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $37,639.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,470 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,233. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.93. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.