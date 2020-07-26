Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,494 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Cognex worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 115.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,192.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.