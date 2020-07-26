Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $93.61 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

