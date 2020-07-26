Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 10,566 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.05. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JLL. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

