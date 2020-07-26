Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.49 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,226 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of National Instruments worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NATI stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

