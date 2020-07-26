Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 69 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of Alleghany worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,339,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alleghany by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,801,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.75.

NYSE:Y opened at $537.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 160.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

