Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 15,400 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aramark by 834.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 382,894 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,331,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

