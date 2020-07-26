Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 789 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.36% of Southwest Gas worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $2,934,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

