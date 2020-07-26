Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 6,400 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Nielsen worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after buying an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 70,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 7,260.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 312,502 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

