Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 600 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of FLIR Systems worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 138.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 366.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

