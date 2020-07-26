Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,645.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $112.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

