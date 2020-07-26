Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 308,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 191,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

