Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 200 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.95.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

