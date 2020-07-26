Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 20.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 64,124 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 224,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $18.93 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

