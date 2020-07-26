Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TELUS by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146,869 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TELUS by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TELUS by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894,628 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TELUS by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597,260 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.06 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

