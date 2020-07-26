Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Equitable worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $603,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equitable by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,105,000 after buying an additional 3,730,353 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equitable by 1,476.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after buying an additional 3,480,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after buying an additional 3,103,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $40,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Equitable stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.